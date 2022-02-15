PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are looking to identify a man seen stealing from a smoke shop.

On Tuesday, Pharr police released surveillance video of a man stealing from the Shroomies Smoke Shop on South Cage Blvd in Pharr on Feb. 12 at 2:15 a.m.

Police say the man stole cash and merchandise from the store.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Pharr CrimeStoppers at (956) 787-8477.

If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward.