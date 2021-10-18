Man wanted for shooting, killing ex’s new boyfriend

HOUSTON (ValleyCentral) — A 27-year-old man is wanted as a suspect for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a house near Aldine Mail Rt and Aldine Westfield in a Houston area suburb.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found a 31-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sheriff Gonzalez said in a social media post that the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend.

The suspect was identified as Oscar Gaytan-Torres, 27, and was last seen fleeing the scene driving a black Mercedes Benz with paper tags.

Anybody with information is asked to contact (713) 274-9100 or (713) 222-8477.