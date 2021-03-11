Man wanted for sexual assault of a child

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help find the whereabouts of a suspect charged with continuously sexually assaulting a child.

The suspect is Victor Manuel Aguirre, described as a 60-year-old man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes, according to authorities.

Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers is asking the public to help find the whereabout of Aguirre. To make an anonymous tip call (956) 668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward up to $1000.