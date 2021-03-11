COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

Man wanted for sexual assault of a child

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Facebook

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help find the whereabouts of a suspect charged with continuously sexually assaulting a child.

The suspect is Victor Manuel Aguirre, described as a 60-year-old man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes, according to authorities.

Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers is asking the public to help find the whereabout of Aguirre. To make an anonymous tip call (956) 668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward up to $1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday