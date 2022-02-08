WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault.

Juan Enrique Ruiz-Lopez, 27, has active warrants for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family member,) according to a release from Weslaco PD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956)-968-8591.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for reward are asked to contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) – 968-8477, or use the P3 tips mobile app.