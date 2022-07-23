ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of sexually abusing a child.

Isidro Rodriguez Sanchez, 59, is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, the victim in the case is under 14 years old.

Rodriguez Sanchez is described as a gray-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-six-inch man.

He is reported to weigh 165 pounds.

Rodriguez Sanchez was last seen in Alamo.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

To call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously, call (956) 668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, callers may qualify for a reward.