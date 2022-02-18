BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted for property damage.

The suspect is a person of interesting in a property damage case that occurred on Feb. 14 at the 5800 block of Linares Street in Brownsville, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

Security footage shows the man striking a window at the location. The suspect broke the window and left the location in a red vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by calling (956)-546-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip by using the following link, or by downloading the P3 mobile app to any smartphone.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.