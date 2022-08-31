Update: Rivera was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, according to Hidalgo PD.

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo police arrested a man wanted for murdering his wife.

Luis Antonio Rivera, 46, was arrested in connection to the murder of his wife, Edna Herrera, a release from the Hidalgo Police Department stated.

Rivera is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 2011 Ford Focus with a Texas license plate of RGV-8201.

On Tuesday, police responded to a possible homicide at the 2300 block of Monterrey Street in Hidalgo. At the scene, officers found a deceased woman in her 40s, later identified as Herrera.

(Hidalgo Police Department)

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo Police Department at (956)-843-2737.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.