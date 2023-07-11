MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for killing a Mission man on Monday night.

Police say witnesses reported hearing a “loud pop and then someone moaning in pain” in the 100 block of N. 11th St. near Ash Street and Business 83.

When officers arrived at the scene they found 55-year-old Robert Wise, of Mission, bleeding from the gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene at 10 p.m. and transported Wise to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the suspect in the case is identified Julio Diaz. He is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic man, 5’8′ foot tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Diaz weighs 180-200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or suspect is asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS or (956) 687-8477.