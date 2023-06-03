BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant for murder out of North Carolina was arrested Saturday in Cameron County.

William Espino, 25, was arrested Saturday morning at the Gateway International Bridge for an outstanding warrant for murder from the Mecklenburg Police Department, a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Officers at the bridge confirmed the warrant and the deputy took custody of Espino.

He was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center without further incident. Espino awaits extradition, according to the release.