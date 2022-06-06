ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Damaso Rigoberto Ramos Jr. is wanted by the Elsa PD on multiple charges, including assault.

The 30-year-old man is described as five foot five inches, weighing 145 pounds.

Ramos is wanted for the following charges:

Family Violence Assault, Class A Misdemeanor

Aggravated Assault on Public Servant, 1st-degree felony

Evading Arrest or Detention, Class A Misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest, Class A Misdemeanor

Individuals with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Elsa Police Department at (956) 262 – 4721.