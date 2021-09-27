Man wanted for Michigan homicide arrested at Hidalgo-Reynosa bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a man from Indiana wanted for a murder committed in Michigan in 2020.

On Saturday, Efrain Medina, 42, was crossing from Reynosa to Hidalgo as a pedestrian when a CBP officer secured him after discovering he was a possible match to a warrant arrest.

CBP officials matched Medina to a warrant for a homicide committed in Lincoln Park, Michigan in November 2020.

River Rouge Police Department officials in Michigan say Medina was wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old woman.

Medina was taken into custody by the Hidalgo Police Department and transported to the Hidalgo County jail where he will be later extradited to Michigan.