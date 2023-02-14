MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are looking for a man they allege kidnapped a 14-year-old runaway.

Clayton Ryan Phillips, 19, is wanted for the kidnaping of 14-year-old Antonette Rodriguez, according to a release from McAllen PD.

Rodriguez was reported missing at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. Police say because of her age, Rodriguez can not consent to voluntarily leave her home and runaway.

“Antonette Rodriguez is considered endangered runaway due to her age,” police said in the release. “Clayton Ryan Phillips is believed to be with Antonette Rodriguez.”

14 year-old Antonette Rodriguez (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

19 year-old Clayton Ryan Phillips is wanted for kidnapping (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

Clayton Ryan Phillips allegedly drives a Blue Kia Forte, police said. (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

Rodriguez is described as 5 ft. 2 in. tall, weighs 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zipper sweater and black leggings.

Phillips is described as 5 ft. 6 in. tall, weighs 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Phillips is believed to be driving a Blue Kia Forte.

Police say harboring a runaway is a Class “A” misdemeanor, so anyone who knowingly harbors a runaway may be so charged.

Anyone with the whereabouts of Rodriguez and/or Phillips, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).