HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities arrested a man crossing from Mexico after they discovered he was wanted for indecency with a child.

On Feb. 4, Dionisio Perez Campos, a 42-year-old Mission resident, was crossing from Mexico at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. CBP officers learned Perez Campos had an arrest warrant and took him into custody.

Perez Campos was wanted in Hidalgo County for a charge of indecency with a child that occurred in August 2021, according to jail records.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies took custody of Perez Campos and he was later formally charged for the crime. He remains in jail on a $100 thousand bond.

Perez Campos is also facing a charge in Hidalgo County for a criminal trespassing incident that occurred the same day as the child indecency charge.