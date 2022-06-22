PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in finding a Peñitas man.

Pedro Alaniz, 71, is wanted for indecency with a child, sexual contact.

Alaniz is described on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page as a 5-foot-7-inch-tall, 210-pound man with brown eyes and white hair.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward up to $1000.