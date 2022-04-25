HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday.

Anthony Lee Rodriguez, 28, is wanted by Harlingen police on four counts of felony aggravated assault, according to a release by Harlingen PD.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Pierce Street after shots were fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man and woman who had been shot.

Officers learned through an investigation that Rodriguez was involved in the disturbance. Police said that Rodriguez shot the two victims and grazed a third victim. He then assaulted a fourth victim before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez is asked to contact Harlingen PD at (956)-216-5940, or the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (956)-425-8477.