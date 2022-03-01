MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a 43-year-old man after several warrants of arrest were issued.

Hector Cano is wanted for discharging of a firearm (Class A misdemeanor) and evading arrest/detention (third-degree felony), according to a media release from McAllen PD.

Cano is said to have shot a gun near the 3600 block of Augusta Ave and 29th Street in McAllen on April 6, 2021. He was located by officers on April 12, but evaded arrest, fleeing the area in a white Bucket Truck, the release stated.

Cano is described as a Hispanic male of medium complexion, weighing about 170 pounds. He is said to have brown hair, brown eyes with multiple tattoos on his arms and chest.

Those with information are asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956)-687-8477. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Information provided may lead to a cash reward.