MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Hector Gonzalez, 48, is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, according to a release by Mercedes PD.

Gonzalez can be seen in the photo provided with short hair, wearing a silver necklace with silver earrings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (888)-650-8477. Calls will remain anonymous.