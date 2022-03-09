HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for continuous abuse of a child.

Teofilo Chauteco Fiscal, 38, is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child, with the victim being under 14 years old, according to a post by Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office.

Fiscal is described as 5 feet 8 inches in height, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was Edinburg, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-8477.