HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for a man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Julio Cesar Torres Cruz, 42, has charges for continuous sexual abuse of a young child. He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known location was Mission, Texas.

Those with information are asked to contact HCSO at (956) – 383-8114. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-8477.