Man wanted for Cameron Park murder

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted for murdering a man in Cameron Park on Friday night.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) stated that Kevin Robert Broussard of Brownsville is wanted for the shooting death of Victor Medina that occurred on Friday night.

Officials say Broussard is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information can contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.

CCSO says Medina was found dead on Friday night after he called the police and said he was shot.