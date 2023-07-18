BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft.

Investigators said, the incident happened on May 15 at the 2500 block of Taylor Street, where a man allegedly stole a white Dodge Ram.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, grey sneakers and carrying a plastic shopping bag.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.