MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man wanted in an assault investigation was arraigned on Wednesday.

Eduardo Ramon, 28, is charged with indecent assault, a class “A” misdemeanor, according to a release from McAllen Police Department.

On Tuesday, McAllen police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a “person of interest” in an assault investigation. A woman claimed that she was running in the area near the 400 block of N. 2nd Street when a male on a bike attempted to grab her.

“The McAllen Police Department expresses its thanks to Pharr Police Department for their collaborative efforts that resulted in the expeditious identification of the suspect in this case,” said Chief of Police Victor Rodriguez in the release.

Ramon had a previous arrest for indecent assault in Pharr on Feb. 5.

Ramon’s bond was set at $25,000.