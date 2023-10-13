HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — United States Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted for attempted murder, according to a release.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Danny Lee Cazares from Alamo was escorted to the Hidalgo International Bridge by Mexican authorities, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The United States Marshals and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene and able to confirm his identity using biometric verification.

Cazares is accused of attempted capital murder of multiple people, according to the release.

Deputies took Cazares into custody and booked him in county jail.