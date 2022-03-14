HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted for an assault charge.

According to a release, Marcelino Bacerott, 53, is wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for an “assault of a pregnant person” charge.

Bacerott is described as 6’2″, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Mission.

Anyone with information on Bacerott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a reward of up to $1000.