HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for a man charged with assault of a pregnant person.

Rick Anthony Perez, 24, was last seen in Mission, according to HCSO.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, weighing 190 pounds, and a height of five feet, five inches.

Those with any information can anonymously call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

The person who provides information that leads to his arrest may qualify for a reward.