ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is wanted for robbing a drive-thru store while displaying a handgun.

On Monday, Alton police responded to Speedy Drive-Thru, located at 3205 E. Main Avenue in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Police said a male suspect with a black Nike hoodie, black shorts and white shoes entered the drive-thru and displayed a handgun while demanding money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches, medium build, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (956) – 543-0700, or the Alton Crime Stoppers at (956)-585-8477.