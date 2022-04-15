HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Miguel Angel Cruz, 30, is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon, according to a post by Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.

Cruz is described as 5 feet, 9 inches in height with a weight of 180 pounds. He is said to have black hair and brown eyes.

His last known location was in Donna.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114, or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-8477.