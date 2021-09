MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a 25-year-old man.

Allan Mora is wanted on the charge of aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon.

The man is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighs about 205 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in Progreso.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Mercedes PD at (956) 565-3102 or the Mercedes Crime Stoppers line at (956) 650-8477.