HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man after an aggravated assault.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Powell Street in Edinburg at 9 a.m. on June 9, 2022, in reference to a disturbance.

Witnesses told police that a man identified as Juvenal Garcia Perez, 26, went to the victim’s home, threatened, and pointed a gun at the victim. He then left the residence.

After 6 p.m. on the same day, the suspect vehicle, a white Ford Mustang was located at Ware Road and Mile 8 1/2.

Edinburg PD, Hidalgo County deputies, and DPS troopers were unable to locate Garcia Perez after searching the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Garcia Perez’s whereabouts is asked to not approach him and immediately call the police at 956-289-7700.