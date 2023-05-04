RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for a 1997 murder case in Rio Hondo was apprehended Monday.

Benito Barrera Martinez was arrested on an outstanding warrant for murder, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

(Benito Barrera Martinez: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

The release stated on Monday, Border Patrol agents located Martinez as he tried to enter the country illegally. After identifying him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant for murder.

Authorities said the warrant was issued in 2014 in connection to the killing of 29-year-old Martin Villarreal, who was found murdered on June 30, 1997 off of Nelson Road, south of FM 1561 in rural Rio Hondo.

“Martinez was initially indicted for murder in 2006 and was incarcerated but later release when the 2006 case was dismissed,” the sheriff’s office stated.

A warrant was issued after new evidence was uncovered, but Martinez could not be located.

Investigators revealed that Martinez “participated in the murder of Martin Villarreal,” adding that it was believed to be drug-related. The indictment alleges that Martinez fatally shot Villarreal.

Martinez was turned over to deputies and transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.