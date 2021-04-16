Man wanted for 1997 murder in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Benito Barrera Martinez, 57, is wanted in connection to the 1997 murder of Martin Villarreal.

Officials say the murder took place in Rio Hondo in June 1997.

Investigators believe the killing was drug related.

According to court records, Villarreal owed more than $1 million to a Mexican drug lord at the time he was murdered.

Officials state Barrera Martinez has strong ties with Mexican cartels and is considered a high-risk fugitive.

He is described as 5’7″ with brown eyes and salty hair, and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on Barrera Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact (956) 554-6700.