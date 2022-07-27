RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of $180,000 worth in property theft.

Michael Angelo Lopez, 38, is wanted for $30,000 and $150,000 worth in theft of property.

According to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Lopez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-eleven-inch man.

He is reported to weigh 300 pounds.

Lopez was last seen in Raymondville.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

To call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously, call (956) 668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, callers may qualify for a reward.