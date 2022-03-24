BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man wanted after taking payment for a truck that he never delivered.

Following payment, Eduardo Tijerina has avoided contact with the individual who paid for the truck, according to a press release.

Brownsville PD is asking the public for assistance in finding the location of Tijerina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Information provided could earn individuals a cash reward.