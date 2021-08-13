Man wanted after exposing himself to cashier, grabbing her head

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man related to a criminal attempt at sexual assault.

Sheriff deputies responded to La Tienda del Pueblo in Penitas after a customer pulled his shorts down to “expose” himself and grabbed the cashier’s head.

PHOTO: HCSO

The events happened on July 16, in which the female cashier fought back and the suspect ran away, according to HCSO.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a beige t-shirt and has dark-colored hair, he is described to be around 30 years old, five feet eleven, and around 200 pounds.

If you have information about the person of interest in this case, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Investigator Marco Mandujano at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477.