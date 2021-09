BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a man wanted for credit card abuse.

Jose Rodriguez Jr., purchased a ring at Wal-Mart using a stolen credit card. Police say the man is also responsible for several car burglaries.

Anybody with information regarding this case is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. The information provided could earn a cash reward.

