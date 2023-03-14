BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege stole money from a self-checkout machine at Walmart.

Security footage from the Walmart self-checkout machine shows a man purchasing items and getting cash back from the machine. The man is seen leaving his money behind and walking away with his groceries.

Brownsville Police Department

Walmart theft suspect/Brownsville PD

A few moments later, a man in a black shirt and chain with sunglasses is seen taking the money from the dispenser without alerting anyone.

The incident occurred March 5 at the Walmart on Ruben M Torres Blvd. in Brownsville.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.