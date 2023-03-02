BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of “viciously” attacking his ex-girlfriend was arrested Tuesday, authorities announced.

Alberto Ramirez Jr., 43, was arrested on charges of assault (family violence), evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot and violation of a protective order, a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

According to the release, deputies responded Tuesday to the 700 block of N. Vermillion Ave. in reference to an assault.

At the residence, deputies found a woman with a swollen lip and redness to the facial and neck area, authorities said.

The woman told authorities she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, according to the release.

“The victim further stated that Ramirez dragged her outside by her hair, punched her several times in the face and kicked her while she was on the floor,” the release stated.

Ramirez left the scene in the victim’s car with her house keys and cell phone before deputies arrived, the release alleged. Authorities were able to track Ramirez by using the victim’s phone. Once he was located, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop before Ramirez led them on a pursuit, the sheriff stated.

According to the release, Ramirez then jumped out of the car and ran from the deputies on-foot before being found hiding under a shed at the 3200 block of Southmost Road.

Ramirez was taken into custody and transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.