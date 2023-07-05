BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man is back behind bars after getting into an argument with his mother because she didn’t put money in his jail commissary account when he’d been jailed before.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the Cameron Park area in reference to a man who allegedly punched glass into his mother’s face.

Deputies say the mother told them she got into an argument with her son, 24-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal, who was mad about her failure to give him commissary money, a release from the CCSO stated.

The son left after the argument, but when he returned the door was locked and he became highly irate. Deputies say Villarreal punched a window, breaking the glass.

His mother happened to be standing behind the window and shards of glass covered her face. She was transported by EMS for further evaluation.

Deputies arrested Villarreal and charged him with deadly conduct and family violence.

He was taken back to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.