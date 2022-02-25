BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police report a man wanted for outstanding warrants turned himself in.

Authorities say 22-year-old Joe Kevin Soto turned himself in on Friday. Police said Soto had three warrants for Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony, a 1st Degree Felony.

Police said on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Soto went to the 200 block of Ash Street in a jealous rage to confront his ex-girlfriend.

With a gun on his person, police said Soto made entry to the residence by kicking down the door. Inside were three people who feared for their safety.

Two of the individuals quickly exited the residence while one managed to hold off Soto. After a short argument, Soto took off from the location in a white truck.

Detectives secured warrants for Soto and advised him of the warrants.

Soto turned himself in to the Brownsville Police Department. He was arraigned on Friday for Burglary of Habituation with Intent to Commit Other Felony a $15,000 bond.

