BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of trying to run over his ex’s boyfriend with a car.

Josue Maldonado, 31, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary and criminal mischief, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department.

According to the release, officers responded to the 300 block of Gloria Street where the victim told officers that Maldonado displayed a gun.

According to police, Maldonado had arrived at the location in a white Dodge Avenger and began honking his horn. The victim came out and approached the vehicle where Maldonado asked him if he was dating his ex-girlfriend.

The victim responded that he was dating her and Maldonado then took out a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim ran back towards his house and Maldonado drove his vehicle up the curb and tried to run him over, the release stated.

The victim made it back inside the house, and Maldonado then got out of his car with a crowbar. He then began kicking the door in an attempt to get in. He then started breaking the windows to the house and his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.

According to police, Maldonado fled the location before officers arrived. A description of his vehicle was broadcasted and he was located at the 5400 block of Boca Chica Blvd.

Maldonado was arraigned on Sept. 15, and his bond was set at $130,000.