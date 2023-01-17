BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to ignite a parked car after trying but failing to start a fight, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Edgar Castillo, 34, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 13, at the 200 block of McNair Family Drive on charges of burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief, police said.

Castillo is suspected of kicking in a back door and demanding to fight another man over money he was owed, police said.

The arrest and charges stem from an investigation by officers who responded to call of a man who was reported to have been assaulted by several men at the 300 block of McNair Family Drive, Brownsville police said.

However, authorities discovered no assault had taken place, according to police. Instead, a homeowner told police that Castillo had kicked in the back door and demanded to see the owner’s son.

“Castillo wanted to fight her son over some money that was owed,” police said. “Castillo was inside the residence yelling that he wanted to fight. “

Castillo then went to a Dodge Durango, broke its window, poured gasoline inside and tried to light a match, authorities stated.

“Castillo was unsuccessful and then fled the location,” police said.

Police arrested Castillo, who was then arraigned Jan. 14.

He has a bonds in total of $21,500, according to police.