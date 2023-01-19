BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on suspicion that he made a false report to deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Jan. 17 deputies responded to the intersection of FM 1847 and Palo Verde in Cameron Park, in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Julio Costales, 26, told deputies that an unknown man wearing a mask approached him, brandished a black handgun, and demanded his car keys and taking his car, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators now believe that statement to have been false.

Costales had further reported the alleged theft happened at the Centro Cultural in Cameron Park while he waited to see a woman he had met online, authorities said.

Deputies patrolled the area for suspects but did not locate anyone matching the description provided by Costales.

On Jan. 18, sheriff’s office investigators followed up with Costales.

In his initial statement, Costales stated he had been robbed at gunpoint by an unknown man wearing a black mask. In the interview, investigators noticed many inconsistencies in Costales’s statements, the sheriff’s office stated.

Investigators asked Costales if he lied about being robbed at gunpoint, and Costales said “Yes,” the sheriff’s office stated Thursday.

Costales was read his rights, which he waived, and admitted to filing a false police report, the sheriff’s office stated. According to authorities, Costales has now said that a robbery never took place and that his car was taken without his consent from a house where he was partying.

Costales was arrested and charged with making a false report to a peace officer, a Class B misdemeanor, authorities said.

Costales was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.