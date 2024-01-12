BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mario Martinez Gonzalez will serve 30 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz, Gonzalez pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday by Judge Ricardo M. Adobbati of the 404th District Court.

Saenz said the victims in this case made an outcry at school and law enforcement was brought in the same day to spare the children from any further abuse.

“I want to thank Prosecutor Melanie Palomo, Investigator Eloy Galvan, and our Crime Victim Advocates for securing justice for the victim,” said Saenz. “Parents, it is important to educate children about what is inappropriate, regardless of who the perpetrator is, and encourage them to speak up. We as adults must also protect them and act quickly if we are told of or suspect abuse happening.”

In addition to the 30 years in prison, Gonzalez will have to register as a sex offender for life.