McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man who threatened to shoot several employees inside a Sam’s Club, documents revealed.

Matthew Ray Felder was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit stated that at 6:54 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers respond to a Sam’s Club on the 1400 block of E. Jackson in reference to an intoxicated man saying he was part of the cartel and was going to kill everyone.

Matthew Ray Felder (Hidalgo County Jail)

Upon arrival, officers met with a store employee, who said that he was called to the front entrance by a customer who was making a scene. He said he heard the man screaming “where is my speaker,” to which they responded he left nothing behind. The man then became upset, and store managers asked to him to leave.

The man then became aggressive with a store employee, telling him “I’m from the cartel and I’m going to come back and shoot you,” the affidavit alleges.

While a large crowd was near the exit doors, Felder yelled “I’m coming back and going to shoot all of you,” the document continues. Footage from the store showed the crowd in a “concerned state.”

The reporting party told police they last saw Felder entering the Texas Roadhouse nearby. When officers entered, employees pointed at the back of the restaurant, saying there was a man who ran through the building and out of the back exit.

There officers saw a man in a Dallas Cowboys sweater running down the canal and he was detained.

McAllen communications were advised that an employee from the Texas Roadhouse called saying that Felder was there prior to the incident and left items in the front waiting area. Officers returned to the restaurant and were given a gym bag and Target shopping bag that contained numerous items, including a JBL speaker and a Bose TV sound bar with a shipping label from Walmart. The affidavit states that none of the other items had labels, and Felder would not answer whether the items belonged to him.

Felder was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Oct. 31 and his bond was set at $7,500.