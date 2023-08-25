MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for harboring a runaway and threatening her parents with a gun, documents show.

Derick Barrera was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated that on July 19, a stepmother caught her 16-year-old daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend, identified as Barrera, in her home.

The stepmother said she was not allowing the runaway to leave with Barrera.

Barrera then opened a bag to show a black gun and told the runaway’s stepmom that she was going to allow the girl to do whatever she wanted or he was going to go after her son, the complaint stated.

The stepmom said she did not immediately file a police report due to fear of retaliation.

Barrera was arrested on Aug. 16 and received a bond of $5,000.