BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires.

Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and terroristic threat, a news release from Brownsville PD stated.

De La Garza was arrested Oct. 9 at the 1000 block of Clarrisa Drive, five days after the alleged offense.

On Oct. 4, police said one of De La Garza’s relatives and his girlfriend arrived at the 1200 block of Chilton Street. According to police, De La Garza was upset when the two got to the location, for an unknown reason, and chased them with a knife.

Police told ValleyCentral, De La Garza then slashed one of the tires on the vehicle of the man and woman.

The man and woman managed to get into their vehicle as De La Garza was telling them that he was going to harm them, police said. The two left the location and called police.

Officers arrived to the scene but were not able to locate De La Garza. Several warrants for the arrest of De La Garza were issued and on Oct. 9, he was detained on Clarissa Street.

De La Garza was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and was arraigned Oct. 10. His bond was set at $114,500.