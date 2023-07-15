EDINBURG, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after threatening a church and claimed he was citing scripture, police said.

Robin Soto, 42, was arrested on Friday on a charge of terroristic threat.

According to a news release, authorities responded to a disturbance call at approximately 7:45 p.m. July 9 at the Greater Life Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, located at 3600 block S. Veterans Boulevard.

At the scene, a church member told police a man, later identified as Soto, had appeared from a nearby apartment next to the parking lot.

Police said Soto was shouting about “killing Christians” and citing from the book of Revelations.

During the incident, many church members were concerned for their safety and left the area to avoid any potential harm.

“It was revealed that the church members had previously encountered Mr. Soto, who they believed to be dealing with mental health issues,” Edinburg PD said. “However, they had not reported these encounters to the police.”

When police approached Soto, he claimed he was just referencing scripture and denied making any threats.

During the investigation, authorities granted a search warrant against Soto at his residence and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding Soto is asked to contact Edinburg PD’s non-emergency line at (956) 289-7700.