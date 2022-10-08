BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody this week after officers alleged he threatened his wife with a knife and threw lumber at police, Brownsville Police Department said.

The suspect identified as 25-year-old Hector Almaraz-Martinez was taken into custody Thursday at the 1100 block of Wild Rose Lane on charges of assault on public servant, evading arrest and two counts of aggravated assault family violence, according to police.

The wife told police that Almaraz was trying to contact her at her sister’s residence, police said, adding that when she told Almaraz to leave, he refused.

“Almaraz displayed a knife to the victim and told her he was going to use it,” Brownsville PD stated in a press release. “The victim shut the door and called the police.”

According to the release, the spouse had gone to the door to calm Almaraz down, but “then had the knife to her stomach”.

When police arrived at the residence, Almaraz started to walk away from the officers, who followed Almaraz and ordered him to stop, the police said.

According to the release, Almaraz threw a two-by-four piece of lumber at the officers but missed. Almaraz began to run to an open field but officers quickly surrounded him and took him into custody, police said.

Almaraz was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and has a total bond of $103,500.