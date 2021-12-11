Man that struck Brownsville officer with vacuum arraigned

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville man arraigned after attacking officer with vacuum.

According to a release by the Brownsville Police Department, Frank Avalos has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, attempting to take weapon from peace officer, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. His bond is set at over one million dollars.

Brownsville Police responded to a domestic dispute between a female victim and Avalos on Dec. 10. The female caller told officers that Avalos had forced his way into her apartment and could still be inside, according to the release.

Authorities say that an officer entered the apartment to investigate when Avalos came out of hiding and struck the officer over the head with a vacuum cleaner.

A struggle began between the officer and Avalos ensued.

Avalos attempted to take the officer’s weapon and was able to take Oleoresin Capsicum (OC spray) which he sprayed the officer with.

During the struggle, a round from the officer’s weapon was fired which did not strike Avalos.

Avalos then fled the apartment through a back door.

Authorities were able to locate and apprehend Avalos after a search of the surrounding area.