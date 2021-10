MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has arrested a man that was wanted for shooting at his girlfriend.

Police identified the suspect as Ivan Hernandez, 33.

On Thursday, officials responded to the 4800 W Expressway 83 in McAllen to a domestic disturbance call.

Hernandez left the scene before police arrived, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

He was then arrested and arraigned on Friday.

Hernandez’s bond is set at $120,000.